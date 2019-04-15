Tyrone duo make up new beauty awards

Two businesswomen from Tyrone are part of a brand-new awards scheme which will honour Northern Ireland’s top beauty businesses this June.

Moy’s Sarah Weir of Weir Events has 15 years’ experience in events organisation and has created the awards which will recognise the thriving salons, hairdressers, clinics, spas, products and individuals which make up the landscape of the industry here.

It is the second original event created for the businesswoman’s Weir Events portfolio since the company launched in 2017, after the inaugural Health and Fitness Awards took place in September 2018, sold out and attracted over 250 entries and 500 attendees.

While fellow Tyrone entrepreneur Linda Stinson co-founded Bellamianta Tan which launched in 2015 and is now available in over 5,000 outlets nationwide, including Brown Thomas and Boots. Linda honed her craft on the cosmetic concessions in Belfast’s Debenhams beauty floor where she was able to spy a gap in the market for revolutionary products.

Linda brings a wealth of entrepreneurial knowledge to the judging panel, where she is joined by some of Northern Ireland’s most experienced and successful professionals; Paul Stafford, multi-award-winning hairdresser and owner of Belfast’s Stafford Hair; Pamela Smyth, Emmy Award-winning hair and make-up designer; Dr Mervyn Patterson, Medical Director at Woodford Medical and one of the foremost, pioneering aesthetic medical practitioners in Europe and make-up artist and skincare specialist Katrina Doran.

Ms. Weir explained: “We have some of the most pioneering businesses within the hair, beauty and cosmetics sector in Northern Ireland, and we have brought together some of our top local talent to recognise their contributions to a worldwide, billion-dollar industry.

“Our judges have over 130 years of beauty, make-up artistry, hairdressing and aesthetics experience between them and I’m delighted to have a fellow Tyrone businesswoman involved. All of our judges are proud to honour the level of innovation and entrepreneurial spirit from our local high street salons and world-renowned clinics.”

Linda commented: “I have been immersed in beauty and constantly inspired the entrepreneurship shown by my peers in the various industries here in Northern Ireland. We have so much to offer and I’m excited to be part of these awards and bring all the experience I can to give these businesses the recognition they deserve.”

The awards are made up of 14 categories, which are open to entry, as well as two non-entry categories, Hair and Beauty Influencer of the Year and Outstanding Contribution, which will be decided by a public vote.

The entry categories include Excellence in Digital and Social Media which will show how businesses have embraced digital when it comes to cosmetics, alongside Product of the Year giving a nod to NI’s local entrepreneurs, and Hair/Beauty Training Academy of the Year to honour the education and training at the heart of all salons and clinics.

The event will also reward Beauty and Skincare, Hair and Nail Salons of the Year, Aesthetics Clinic of the Year, Cosmetic Dental Practice of the Year, Day Spa and Residential/Hotel Spa of the Year, as well as Barbers or Male Grooming Salon of the Year and Makeup Studio of the Year.

The Northern Ireland Beauty Excellence Awards will take place on Sunday, June 23 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast and are supported by media partners Daily Mirror NI and Belfast Live.

For further information and tickets, visit www.nibeautyexcellence.com.