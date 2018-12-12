Tyrone man’s book on Reformed Creed

What is the connection between the most international Reformed church synod, which took place in the Netherlands 400 years ago, and a native of Tyrone?

The answewr is the publication of Martyn McGeown’s new book, Grace and Assurance: The Message of the Canons of Dordt!

Martyn, orginally from Tyrone is now a Christian pastor and author in the Republic of Ireland, serving in the Limerick Reformed Fellowship.

Having written about the end times in Called to Watch for Christ’s Return, he has now turned his pen to an exposition of God’s grace in Jesus Christ as summarized in the Canons of Dordt (1618-1619), one of the most influential Reformation creeds.

Approved by Dutch, British, German and Swiss delegates in the Netherlands, with the assistance of the written submissions of French theologians, the five heads of doctrine in the Canons of Dordt give biblical answers to many crucial questions.

The book, which commemorates the 400th anniversary of the Canons of Dordt, is packed with Scripture, and contains fine discussion questions and helpful appendices. It is available for £20 (inc. P&P) from the CPRC Bookstore (Lislunnan Road, Kells and bookstore@cprc.co.uk) with cheques payable to Covenant Protestant Reformed Church.