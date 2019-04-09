Tyrone punter collects over £6,000 online from £20 stake

Kelso, Redcar and Windsor were the lucky tracks for a Tyrone customer on Monday when a massive win of £6,097.57 was sent to the fortunate punter’s online account from a £20 stake.

The anonymous punter placed two separate bets on his BoyleSports online account on Monday on three race meetings in the UK including Kelso, Redcar and Windsor.

The first bet was a £2.50 each way Accumulator on four horses. The second bet was a £1 Lucky 15 which consists of four selections also. The initial combined amount won from the two bets was £5,196.10 but with the BoyleSports ‘Guaranteed Odds’ special, an additional amount of £901.47 was added bringing the total amount to £6,097.57.

The first race up was the 14.40 Kelso with Benny’s Secret winning at 3/1 by a narrow margin of a neck. Redcar was the next destination as Give It Some Teddy won the 15.00 at 8/1 after drifting from 7/1 from when the customer placed the bet, but the guaranteed odds kicked in.

The next win came from Redcar again in the 16.00 with Absolutio winning at 11/2 after being backed from 12/1 to give our client three winning bets in a row. It was all down to the finale at Windsor with Lethal Missile justifying favouritism winning by half a length at 6/4, backed from 7/4.

Sarah Kinsella Spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “It was a successful day for our online customer from Tyrone on Monday as a huge amount of £6,097.57 was sent to their account to enjoy. The first race was at 14.40 so the customer had to wait until after the 17.20 at Windsor to log in and see how much they won. We wish our client the best of luck with their winnings.”