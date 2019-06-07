Tyrone ready to ‘Rowathon’?

TV presenter Pamela Ballantine is calling on businesses here to ‘virtually’ row as far as they can in four hours on Friday, June 14.

The aim? To raise funds for Bowel Cancer UK to help stop people dying of bowel cancer in the country.

Business folk in Tyrone can do this by gathering a team of colleagues and pledge to get sponsored to row as far as and fast as you can from 1 – 5pm on June 14 to raise a collective total of £15,000 to fund Bowel Cancer UK’s vital services and lifesaving research in Northern Ireland. Teams can row either in a gym or borrow a rowing machine (or two) from a local gym for the office.

UTV presenter Pamela Ballantine is backing the fundraising challenge, which is a joint collaboration between some of Belfast’s businesses: Novosco, Edwards & Co, Catalyst and Quigg Golden, and, numerous other organisations have signed up too.

More than 1,100 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer in Northern Ireland making it the country’s third most common cancer. It’s also the second biggest cancer killer in Northern Ireland however it shouldn’t be because it is treatable and curable especially if diagnosed early.

Bernie McGarry, Senior Health Promotion & Training Officer for Northern Ireland at Bowel Cancer UK, said: “Go on, join us for this fun rowing challenge, which will bring out your competitive streak! The money raised from this team building afternoon will help us ensure a future where nobody dies of bowel cancer.”

To sign up email bernadette.mcgarrry@bowelcanceruk.org.uk

The charity support and fund targeted research, provide expert information and support to patients and their families, educate the public and professionals about the disease and campaign for early diagnosis and access to best treatment and care.bowelcanceruk.org.uk Every 15 minutes in the UK someone is diagnosed with bowel cancer. That’s almost 42,000 people every year. However, bowel cancer is treatable and curable especially if diagnosed early. Nearly everyone survives bowel cancer if diagnosed at the earliest stage. However this drops significantly as the disease develops. Early diagnosis really does save lives.