Tyrone river pollution happens on a 'regular basis'

An investigation is continuing into a pollution incident at a tributary leading to Ballinderry River in Co Tyrone.

Mid Ulster DUP MLA Keith Buchanan said he had received a complaint from a constituent regarding the pollution which happened near Cabin wood, Cookstown, last Tuesday.

He reported the matter to the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA).

Mr Buchanan said the pollution seems to happen on a regular basis.

"This matter is now in the hands of the NIEA to carry out their investigation in a timely manner," he said.

"This river deserves the protection it requires from it source to its destination, anyone knowingly polluting it, deserves a visit from the authorities."

Mr Buchanan said there was a separate pollution incident was also reported relating to Lough Fea.

He has been in communication with NI water reference this but understands that there is no risk to the public at this time.