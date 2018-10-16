Tyrone RUC station could become tourist destination

The former police station in Stewartstown could be turned into self catering holiday units.

Planners are considering an application for conversion and alterations to the station and sergeant’s living accommodation at Hillhead Road in the village.

The plans allow for four self catering units for holiday makers and visitors to the area.

The old RUC station has been targeted by the IRA on a number of occasions and has lain empty for the past 10 years.

The last attack was by Republican dissidents in July 2000.

Although no one was injured the bomb blast damaged the station, businesses and a number of houses.

The attack was widely condemned by all the political parties.

Planners are currently considering the application for a Mr Henry Stewart.