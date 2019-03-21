Tyrone students bring colour to art competition

Texaco Children’s Art Competition adjudicator Denise Ferran pictured during judging of entries in this year’s competition, the results of which will be announced mid-April.

In her hand is an entry by 12-year old Gabija Bytavtaite entitled ‘The Sourcerer’, and another by 11-year old Sofiya Myronova entitled ‘Spring Sunset’. Both are pupils at St Patrick’s Academy, Dungannon.

Some 531 students from the county are amongst those from all parts of Ireland who are taking part in the Competition – the 65th year of the event.

Prizes will be presented at a ceremony in May.