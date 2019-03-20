Ulster GAA announces healthy new collaboration with Ulster Independent Clinic

Ulster GAA has announced a new relationship with the Ulster Independent Clinic which will see the two organisations work more closely to promote health and wellbeing amongst players, referees and staff, as well as in the wider community.

The Ulster Independent Clinic already enjoys a strong connection with the GAA as one of its Preferred Medical Providers. This new relationship will see the Ulster Independent Clinic come on board as a supporter of Ulster GAA’s ‘Lifestyle Choices Programme’, which raises awareness of a number of community-based health and wellbeing initiatives. The Clinic will also support Ulster GAA with the provision of a range of health checks including an annual referee health check and staff health checks.

Chairman of the Ulster Independent Clinic, Dr Kieran Fitzpatrick said: “We are delighted to be supporting Ulster GAA and its players through this latest initiative. The organisation is clearly committed to investing in the health and wellbeing of its players and staff, as well as the local community, and we are well placed to help them deliver on that. Our excellent facilities and services mean that we are the healthcare provider of choice for many of the country’s top sportspeople, who require Outpatient and Surgical services, X-ray diagnostic services such as CT and MRI, Physiotherapy and Cardiac Imaging. We look forward to helping keep the players, referees and staff in peak condition over the seasons ahead.”

President of Ulster GAA, Oliver Galligan commented: “This is a very positive move for Ulster GAA and I am delighted to announce our new relationship with the Ulster Independent Clinic. As a leading healthcare provider, they are expertly placed to offer high level medical support to our players and members across the province, as well as supporting our Lifestyle Choices Programme that showcases a range of important wellbeing initiatives.”