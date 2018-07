The driver of a car was taken to hospital following this morning's two-vehicle crash on the Moneymore Road, Magherafelt.

Police say his injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this stage.

The accident involved a car and lorry.

The road has been closed for most of the day to facilitate the investigation and recovery. Diversions are in place, however, it is expected to re-open shortly.

There are no further details.