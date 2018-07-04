Update: DUP politicians appeal for calm after bonfire attack

DUP politicians have strongly condemned those responsible for burning an Eleventh night bonfire at Magherafet in the early hours of this morning.

In a joint statement, Mid Ulster MLA Keith Buchanan and Councillor Paul McLean claimed Mid Ulster District Council's plans to introduce bonfire licenses has raised tension.

“Bonfires are an important part of celebrations for many people in the run up to the July 12," they said.

"The decision to introduce licencing on bonfires has raised tensions across the Mid Ulster area and this latest incident would appear to be a further attempt to create further problems.

"Those responsible must be condemned and we would appeal for there to be no reaction to such provocation. The bonfire at Leckagh is a well managed, community led celebration. It is a positive demonstration of culture which everyone should want to see emulated.

"We have no doubt that, whilst it will take a great deal of work, this bonfire will still take place. Those who attempted to spoil the event will not be successful."

The British Truth Forum who were behind erecting the Union flag in Magherafelt town centre last year, said they believed it is "an attack on our British culture and heritage."

"As ever this attack will make the British people stronger and they will build a better bigger bonfire and will always say no surrender," said a spokesperson.

