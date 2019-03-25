Upgrades for Maghera leisure centre

Maghera Leisure Centre has been the latest target for investment by Mid Ulster District Council in the Maghera area, and local primary schools were among the first to try out the new improvements at the centre this week.

The capital investment of £140,000 focused on the main hall, where a brand new multi-sports surface was relined and installed, and the outdoor pitch, where a new 3G surface and energy efficient LED lighting was fitted and new dugouts installed. A new storage unit for pitch equipment and a covered walkway completed the upgrade to the facilities.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Sean McPeake launching the new facilities today said, “Upgrading and developing grassroots sports facilities is a vital component in the council’s goal of creating healthy towns and villages by increasing accessibility to sports provision, and thereby the number of people, and in particular young people, who have a chance to stay fit and healthy through participating in exercise and sport.”

Pupils from local schools, St. Mary’s Primary School and Maghera Primary School, were able to try out the new refurbishments for themselves through soft play and activities in the hall, combined with football coaching on the 3G pitch at the launch event.