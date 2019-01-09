Valley awards bursary to Josh

Fane Valley Stores was delighted to award their agri bursary to Josh Fegan, a BSc (honours) Agricultural Technology student at a recent CAFRE Bursary Awards ceremony.

Josh is from Clogher and a former pupil of the Royal School Dungannon. He farms pure bred Holstein cattle and has 200 cows in milk plus followers.

He remarked: “I think my home farm has given me a real understanding of the milk industry and the pressures it faces.”

In the future he hopes to work in the agri sector, and maybe for a company such as Fane Valley. He is currently studying for a BSc (honours) degree in Agricultural Technology and intends to complete a year while on work placement. In his year-out he hopes to use his bursary money to travel to America and Australia to experience the different systems and cultures implemented and to bring the knowledge back home to further the progress of agriculture.

Amanda McCrea, Fane Valley HR Officer said: “Josh performed extremely well in his interview and he expressed his passion for agriculture and ambition to improve and develop as a farmer and as an agri student. Josh impressed us with his content and suggestions for the brief which was set to all potential applicants for the Bursary award.

“The brief asked all students ‘In your opinion, what key factors will influence farmers’ buying habits over the next five years?” “How should Fane Valley Stores address these changes?’ We were pleased with the creativity and sound acumen displayed from all,” she added.