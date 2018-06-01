VIDEO: Sore back? Tight shoulders? Try these simple exercises

In this week's Health, Fitness and Mindset blog, award winning personal trainer, Seamus Fox takes you through a series of daily exercises which can help loosen up those tight shoulders or stiff back. Check them out and let us know if it helps!

Sore back, tight shoulders, from sitting all day? Try these simple but effective exercises.

Personal trainer, Seamus Fox takes us through some simple but effective warm-up exercises at his FF Fitness Gym.

1. Cat & Camel. Repeat for 30-60 Seconds. Keep hands under shoulders, knees under hips.

2. Shoulder Reach Throughs. 30-60 second alternating hands. Look to the ceiling as you push your hand through, palm facing up.

3. Thoracic openers. Keep one hand on your ear or side of head and bring elbow to elbow, as you come up look to the ceiling.

30 seconds each side - Easy peasy!

You can repeat all three a few times.

Do these daily to help loosen up a stiff back from sitting all day, do them first thing in the morning or again after work.