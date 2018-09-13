Vintage rally has something for all the family

Organisers are gearing up for the 23rd Ballinderry Vintage Rally which takes place this Saturday.

The event is once again kindly sponsored by Mid Ulster District Council.

This year proceeds from the rally will go towards St John’s Ballinderry Parish Church and Parkinson’s.

There’s plenty of activities to suit all age groups and members of the family.

In addition to the vintage tractors, classic cars and stationary engines, visitors can look forward to musical items, craft stalls, chainsaw sculpture, plus other working demonstrations. There will also be a demonstration by Hurricanes cutting grass and other machinery cutting corn.

Children’s attractions include birds of prey, bouncy castle, fun farm and dog show.

The event starts at 10.30am and admission is £5 with children going free.

The demonstration field has been kindly granted by Mr L. Hutchinson.

For further information contact Ivan Hardy on 07515922009, George Buick on 07802657685 or Danny Robinson 07512374811.