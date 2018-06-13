Visit Tyrone County Fleadh..!

Preparations are well underway for the 2018 Tyrone County Fleadh which is being held in Dungannon this week (June 17-24).

This exciting festival is being hosted by the Committee of Craobh Uí Néill CCÉ, the Dungannon Branch of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, who are passionate about preserving and promoting Ireland’s culture and tradition here in Dungannon.

The County Fleadh includes the first heat in the definitive system of competitions for Irish music, called the “Fleadh Cheoil” (literally “feast of music”). Musicians compete in a series of qualifying rounds, culminating in the annual All-Ireland Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

Tyrone’s Irish traditional musicians, singers, dancers and Gaelic speakers of all ages will gather in Dungannon June 23 and 24 to take part over 100 different competitions. Medalists can progress to the provincial Fleadh being held in July, from where they have the chance to win the opportunity to compete at the All Ireland Fleadh, in Drogheda, August 2018. Competitions will be held in St Patrick’s Academy, Killymeal Road Dungannon from 10am to 5pm Saturday, June 23 and Sunday 24.

The celebrations, will commence a week before the competitions with a wide range of events hosted in venues throughout the town. Most of these events are free of charge, providing an excellent opportunity for the entire community to enjoy our traditional heritage and culture.

The Fleadh Launch will be held at Hill of O’Neill; an ideal venue for this historic celebration which was last hosted in Dungannon over 30 years ago.

To mark this special occasion, Dungannon’s own Lynette Fay will be broadcasting live for her BBC Radio Ulster show Blas Ceoil from 7pm from Hill of O’Neill. The formal launch will take place from 8pm in the event space. Some of Ireland’s most highly acclaimed musicians will be performing at this free of charge event which promises to launch the Fleadh in great style!

The Centre Stage for the Fleadh will be in the Market Square, Dungannon over the weekend with live acts planned from 3pm onwards on Saturday and Sunday.

Local schools and groups, along with a wide range of highly renowned musicians, singers and dancers will perform on this stage throughout the weekend, providing free entertainment for the whole town. A celebratory cultural parade will take place on Sunday afternoon, leaving Thomas Street car park at approx 5.30pm and arriving back at the Market Square by 6.30pm, where music and headline acts will continue on the stage until 9pm.

Other events included music sessions, singing session, historical walk, concerts, ceili, Irish Language Talk and musical theatre which together will provide a feast of traditional entertainment for people of all ages!

The Tyrone Fleadh is expected to attract in the region of 10,000 people to Dungannon and has been generously supported by Big Lottery Awards for All, Mid Ulster District Council, and The Arts Council NI. The committee of Craobh Uí Néill CCÉ would like to express sincere thanks to all the local businesses and organisations who have provided huge financial and practical help. This undertaking would have been impossible without their generosity and good will.

All shops and businesses throughout the town are invited to join in the celebrations and add to the spirit of the occasion by joining in a window dressing competition!

This exciting festival is not to be missed so make sure to save the dates now and come out to Dungannon 17-24th June to participate in and enjoy this cultural celebration of language, music, song and dance. Sure where else would you want to be?

Further information contact Craobh Uí Néill CCÉ on dungannontrad@gmail.com

Also check out the Tyrone Fleadh 2018 Facebook Page for updates