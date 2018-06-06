‘Voice of engineering’ title for Peter

Dungannon native Peter Quinn has been inaugurated as the 126th President of Engineers Ireland at the organisation’s Annual General Meeting in Dublin on Thursday, May 31.

With over 25,000 members, Engineers Ireland is the voice of the engineering profession in Ireland and is one of the oldest and largest professional bodies in the country.

Peter is a former pupil of Saint Patrick’s Academy, Dungannon and a Queen’s University graduate. He is currently on the Board of Governors of the Academy and Project Sponsor on the construction of a new £28 million school due to open in September. Peter commenced his professional career in Belfast where he worked as a site engineer at Cloghan Point Jetty on Whiteabbey Shore Road and on urban motorway construction on Belfast’s West-link. Following a two year assignment in Nigeria in the early 1980s, Peter joined Monaghan County Council where he worked on water, housing and national roads projects as designer, resident engineer and project manager until 2000. He is currently director of P G Quinn Ltd, a civil/structural engineering consultancy in County Tyrone.