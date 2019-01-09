Volkswagen presents highest accolade to Terence Donnelly

Terence Donnelly, Executive Chairman of Northern Ireland’s largest family-owned new and used vehicle retailer, the Donnelly Group, which has sites in nine locations including Dungannon has been selected as the 2018 recipient of the prestigious Volkswagen Diamond Pin.

The Diamond Pin is the highest individual award from Volkswagen celebrating service to the brand. It recognises a continuous display of operational excellence in sales, servicing, customer satisfaction and parts sales by Volkswagen dealers world-wide. Presented at the Volkswagen Group headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany, Terence said: “Being awarded the Diamond Pin is an honour and I am very proud to be recognised by Volkswagen as a worthy recipient.”