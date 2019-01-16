War memorial smashed in 'unacceptable' hate crime

Police are appealing for information after a report of criminal damage being caused to a war memorial last night.

The criminal damage happened at the memorial on Main Street in Coagh, Co Tyrone.

PSNI

Sergeant Joe Connaghan said police received a report around 12.55am "that concrete slabs of the war memorial had been smashed".

“It is believed the damage was caused sometime between 10:15 pm on Tuesday, 15th of January and 12:55 am on Wednesday, 16th of January," he added.

"This is being treated as a hate crime. and I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area last night from 10:20 pm and saw what happened, or anyone who has information they believe may assist our investigation to call us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 27 of 16/01/19.”

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."

Sergeant Connaghan added: "Hate crime, in all its forms, is totally unacceptable.

"It is the responsibility of each and every one of us to ensure that we live in a society where diversity is respected.

"If you or someone you know is the victim of a hate crime please contact police or your local support agency.

"For more information visit https://www.psni.police.uk/crime/hate-crime/here-to-help/."