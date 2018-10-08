Watch: Doing ‘The Floss’ at Milesian Manor

It’s been dubbed Northern Ireland’s first ‘Lifestyle Care Home’, and at the weekend, the multi-award winning Magherafelt-based Milesian Manor celebrated National Grandparents Day by inviting local children in to teach them ‘The Floss’.

Owned and operated by the Macklin Care Home Group, the new-concept care home, which opened in May 2018, is a first-of-its-kind in Northern Ireland providing older people with a lifestyle-inspired home.

Learning 'The Floss' at Milesian Manor Care Home.

Cara Macklin, director, Milesian Manor explains: “We have had enormous fun today with the children teaching us all The Floss. To see the engagement from both the kids and their grandparents is so lovely and gives everyone such a lift in spirits.

“Dance is very popular with our residents, and it is important that we not only keep everyone active, but that we allow everyone to have fun where possible. We have an open-door policy to families and in particular the grandchildren who bring such joy to everyone within the home.”

Milesian Manor boasts a bar, beauty and hair salon, spa bathroom, café and even a cinema, along with a wellness garden.

Care on offer at Milesian Manor ranges from residential, respite, nursing and dementia care along with the Milesian Day Club which offers an escape a relaxing support for residents and their families who need more interaction but are still able to live at home.

Cara continued: “Our residents are really enjoying our activities and most importantly are benefitting both mentally and physically.”

The care home has already received industry recognition for its excellence in care, scooping the Randox Health Care Home of the Year and the Nursing Home of the Year at the Staff Nursing Ltd Awards.

Cara concluded: “At Milesian Manor we set out to exceed all expectations and create something very unique, to ensure it not only met all health care and industry standards but that it provided a benchmark for excellence in care for the elderly.”