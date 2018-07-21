Water mains upgrade could cause disruption

Contractors say they will keep disruption to a minimum in Maghera during a water main renewal programme over coming weeks.

NI Water is currently engaged in an ongoing process of improving and upgrading the water supply infrastructure throughout Northern Ireland.

About £500,000 has been invested in this programme of work, which is good news for customers in the local area.

The upgraded water mains is expected to improve the quality, reliability and security of the local water supply, while reducing leakage and improving pressure in the area.

NI Water and our contractor Meridian Utilities will be working throughout Maghera during the summer to upgrade the town’s water supply.

The programme commenced in June and will take approximately six months to complete.

Work will take place at Station Road, Main Street and Carricknakielt Road.

Pedestrian access will be available throughout this work and traffic management and signage will be in place as the work progresses.

A NI Water spokesperson said: “We would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation while we complete this essential programme of work and we will do everything possible to keep any disruption to a minimum.

“We are working closely with the local business community, Mid-Ulster Council and all our stakeholders to reduce the impact this will have on traffic in the area.”

She said their customer relations team can be contacted via Waterline on 03457 440088. Customers with any questions on the scheme should quote “Meridian Utilities Water Mains Rehabilitation Programme”.