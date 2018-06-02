Weather warning still in place for today

A weather warning for thunderstorms and potentially severe downpours remains in place for today (Saturday) after flooding hit parts of the Province yesterday.

The Met Office says heavy and potentially thundery showers may develop through the afternoon before easing off into the night.

It follows a day of weather extremes yesterday.

Flash flooding hit various parts of the Province including West Belfast and Magherafelt, where the Meadowlane Shopping Centre was badly affected.

Other areas saw freakish conditions with locals reporting one half of Banbridge getting heavy rain while other parts of the town were dry.

And this was followed by thick localised fog last night prompting police in Craigavon to issue a warning to drivers this morning, describing the fog as ‘like pea soup.’