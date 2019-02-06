Well known historian enters political arena

A south Derry author and historian says he is “very optimistic” after putting his name forward as an independent for a seat on Mid Ulster District Council in the forthcoming election

James Armour will contest the Carntogher ward, representing Maghera, Swatragh, Lower Glenshane and Tamlaght O’Crilly, on May 2.

“I was approached about a year ago but declined to put my name forward, however, being asked again recently, I decided to give it a go,” he said.

Mr Armour, from Maghera, was born in the Beagh about two miles from the town and is well known in the area.

He is currently a trustee/director of Maghera Historical Society and Cultural Centre and Chair of the Maghera Agri Show.

“The people of this country are very much disenfranchised simply because there is no leadership in Northern Ireland at present; that doesn’t look as though it will change in the near future,” he continued.

“I believe an independent voice will spark interest from those who feel they have no one to vote for.

“I have a different attitude to the whole political scene. I am putting my name forward to represent all of the people from Maghera regardless of their political beliefs.”

Mr Armour said he was proud that the organisations he is involved with have always promoted an open door policy.

“There was never any differentiation between the communities and that has always been maintained here and when I am elected I would continue that policy and hold fortnightly consultative meetings for everyone who could have their say on how the town should move forward,” he went on.

Mr Armour said has a vision and a five year plan to bring Maghera back into the 21st century. “When elected this will give me four years to implement plans,” he added.

His electoral agent, John Burns, said he is delighted that he is running.

“James has a long track record of getting things done and he is the right man for the job,” he said.