Woman in her sixties dies after suspected gas leak

A woman in her sixties has died after a suspected gas leak at a house in Cookstown this morning.

Police attended the scene of the sudden death of a woman in the Drum Road area of the town.

A post mortem is due to be carried out however the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

A man, aged in his 70s, who was also in the house at the time was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by the Ambulance Service.

The Ambulance Service said that four ambulance crews and one hazardous area response paramedic were called to the property.

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) Spokesperson said: “The thoughts and sympathy of NIFRS are with the family of the lady who died following a carbon monoxide incident at a house in the Drum Road, Cookstown this morning.

“NIFRS received a call at 6.59am from the NI Ambulance Service to attend a carbon monoxide incident. Ambulance personnel were already at the scene and were treating two casualties, a man and woman, who were then transferred to Craigavon Area Hospital.

“Firefighters using gas monitors took gas readings from inside the property which found significant levels of carbon monoxide and ventilated the property. Gas readings were also taken from adjacent houses and two properties were evacuated for a short time as a precaution.

“For safety advice with regard carbon monoxide visit www.hseni.gov.uk/watchout or call 0800 0320 121.”

Local Ulster Unionist Councillor Trevor Wilson said the circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear.

"I would just like to extend my sympathy to the family involved at this tragic time," he said.

