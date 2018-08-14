Woman's sudden death in Cookstown 'not being treated as suspicious'

Police attended the scene of the sudden death of a woman, aged in her 60's, at a house in the Drum Road area of Cookstown this morning.

A post mortem is due to be carried out however the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

A man, aged in his 70s, who was also in the house at the time was taken to hospital by NIAS staff.

Local Ulster Unionist Councillor Trevor Wilson said the circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear.

"I would just like to extend my sympathy to the family involved at this tragic time," he said.



