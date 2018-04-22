Woman 'shocked' after wedding ring and cash stolen in overnight break-in

A burglar slapped a woman across the face and demanded money during a break-in on Sunday in Coalisland.

The incident happened at a house in the Mourne Avenue area around 4.30am.

Detective Constable Alan Ford said: “The female occupant was wakened by the noise.

"A man, described as being around 6ft tall and of thin build then slapped her across the face and demanded money.

“He stole the woman’s black handbag which contained cash and personal items. Her wedding ring was also taken and she has been left badly shocked."

He added: "This woman went through a dreadful ordeal and we are appealing for anyone who saw a man on foot, acting suspiciously in the area between 4-5 am this morning to get in touch with police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 433 of 22/4/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”