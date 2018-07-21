Work completed on bungalows

Residents of 12 bungalows at Killymoon Crescent in Cookstown are looking forward to a cosy winter thanks to a major refurbishment project completed by the Housing Executive at a cost of £300,000.

The prefabricated aluminium bungalows, built in 1950, were transformed with what is known as a ‘thermal comfort scheme’, to address the value for money and thermal efficiency of the aluminium bungalows.

The thermal comfort scheme is designed to bring the condition of the bungalows up to current building standards and to meet the needs of existing tenants and future applicants.

The roofs, external doors and walls, windows, guttering and down pipes of the 12 houses were all upgraded using modern materials designed to be energy efficient and provide better insulation.

Nadine Quinn, who has lived in her home since 2005, said she was delighted with the work carried out at her bungalow.

“I really appreciate the investment the Housing Executive has made in my home,” she said.

“ The quality of the work done was excellent and every part of the house, from the roof to the window frames, looks so much better now.

“I’m sure that when the weather turns colder, we will feel the benefits of these improvements.”

Mid Ulster Area Manager, Michael Dallat, said the bungalows badly needed investment to bring them up to modern standards.

He is pleased with the refurbished dwellings and hoped the tenants will enjoy their new-look homes for years to come.

“These houses were built in 1950 and required major investment to bring them up to date in terms of thermal insulation and energy efficiency, not to mention the overall appearance of each home,” said Mr Dallat.

“This refurbishment means that these homes are more comfortable for our tenants and will be fit for purpose for many years for existing and new tenants.”