Youth soccer facilities score huge investment

The Department for Communities is to invest almost £748,000 in new Youth soccer facilities in Dungannon.

The funding from the Department’s Neighbourhood Renewal Investment Fund will deliver a new changing pavillion and community space at Dungannon United Youth’s Joe McAree Junior Stadium at Mullaghanagh Black Lane.

The project will be delivered by Mid Ulster District Council and has the support of the Coalisland and Dungannon Neighbourhood Renewal Partnership. The new building

will ensure a multi-functional use of community space is available to facilitate the continued delivery of both sporting and community opportunities through the

provision of modern, fit for purpose changing facilities and an enhanced community space that will enable a full programme of activities and opportunities for all ages of the local community.

John Ball, Deputy Director of Community Empowerment Division, West Office said: “This is an important investment for the Department which will see a transformation

of the facilities available at this club for the benefit of the families across the Neighbourhood Renewal area and beyond.

“Projects like this require cooperation and partnerships. The support of the Neighbourhood Renewal Partnership for the club’s plan was vital in getting this development off the drawing board. I particularly welcome the role played by colleagues in Mid Ulster District Council who have shown tremendous commitment in leading the project to this stage and who will be delivering the construction phase.”

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Sean McPeake, has welcomed the start of the work; “I’m delighted that the Council has been able to support a project like this which will create a hub for community and sports activity in the Dungannon area and generate significant social value and community impact.

“Without this funding, the current building would soon be unusable. Now not only will the Dungannon United Youth benefit from the new premises, but so too will local residents and other community and sporting organisations in the area. I look forward to following the progress of this project and viewing the new facilities upon completion.”

Chair of the Coalisland & Dungannon Neighbourhood Renewal Partnership, Francie Molloy MP stated: “As Chair of the Coalisland and Dungannon Neighbourhood

Renewal Partnership I am delighted that Dungannon United Youth have secured the funding from the Department for Communities Neighbourhood Renewal Programme

for their new build.

“We as a Partnership are delighted that the club will now have modern facilities which can accommodate the vast numbers they attract each week to their many

community and sporting programmes. I would like to thank all of those involved in getting the project to this stage, notably the former chair of Mid Ulster District

Council, Cllr Kim Ashton, for her help and support, and also the current Council Chair Cllr Sean McPeake for helping to resolve some of the outstanding issues. I wish Joe McAree and his support staff all the best in their project.”

John McAree, Chair of Dungannon Youth said; “As Chair and on behalf of Dungannon United Youth I am delighted that after a three year wait we now have

secured the funding which will get this project up and running. Our sincere thanks to the Department for Communities, to Mid Ulster District Council and indeed to Councillor Kim Ashton and Francie Molloy MP, both of whom have worked tirelessly to make this project happen.”