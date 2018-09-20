Youths clashing over bonfire material in Tyrone village

Rival groups of youths clashing over bonfire material in a County Tyrone village has been described as "complete madness."

Sinn Féin councillor Joe O'Neill says he is really concerned about the behaviour and called on parents in Clonoe to advise their children of the dangers.

He said residents of a number of estates in Clonoe had called on him to highlight theproblem.

"They have told me that these youths are burning each others bonfire stuff that they have collected," he said.

"This behaviour is crazy as some of these pallets are close to residential properties and that someone will be seriously hurt if this madness is not stopped immediately.

"The Fire Brigade had to be despatched to Dernagh Lane a couple of times this last week to deal with deliberate fires.

"This is totally unacceptable as someone who might need the emergency services and can't get one because they are out dealing with a deliberate fire caused by these youths.

"I'm calling on parents to advise their children on these such dangers, because I'm really concerned that this needs addressed."