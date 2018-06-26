Davey Todd set for Southern 100 debut with Burrows Engineering Racing

Up and coming road racing prospect Davey Todd will make his Southern 100 debut in July with Northern Ireland’s Burrows Engineering Racing Team.

The 22-year-old was a sensation at the Isle of Man TT earlier this month, where he became the second fastest newcomer in history with a blazing lap of 128.379mph in the Senior race on the Burrows Suzuki GSX-R1000.

Todd finished ninth in the blue riband showdown to cap a dream fortnight, when he was not only crowned Best Newcomer, but also lifted the coveted Privateer’s Trophy for the Dungannon-based team.

He finished 16th in his first ever race around the Mountain Course – the RST Superbike event – and bagged two 12th places on the Honda CBR600RR in the Supersport class, plus a brilliant top-ten finish in the Superstock race.

The young Saltburn rider has marked himself out as a rising star in the sport and Todd will now make his bow on the 4.25-mile Billown course at the Southern 100 for the first time next month (July 9-12), when he will ride the B.E. Racing Suzuki Superstock and Honda Supersport machines.

In an exclusive interview, Todd said: “I went over to the Isle of Man yesterday (Sunday) to help out someone else and also to have a look at the course myself.

“It seems like a great event and I’m actually looking forward to getting a ride around there.

“You never know until you actually get out and ride around but it looks like an awesome circuit and of course I’ll be putting the work in before the event, watching as many on-boards as I can and doing what I can to learn the circuit.

“The Southern will be a new challenge for me but it’s one I’m looking forward to, although it will be a super-quick turnaround from doing the Skerries 100 (July 7-8) before we get over for the Southern 100.”

Todd has been kept busy since the TT with his commitments in the British Supermoto Championship, notching up a treble in front of his home fans on the weekend after his return from the Isle of Man.

“It’s been going really well and the weekend after the TT, we had my home round of the British Supermoto Championship at Teeside,” he said.

“It really couldn’t have gone much better so I don’t know if the TT gave me a boost or what, but we certainly went out there and did really well.

“It was good to do that in front of my home fans and friends and family.

“I’ve obviously extended my championship lead and I’ve won every single round this year, so hopefully we can keep that ball rolling. We’ll miss the next round because we’ll be at Walderstown but fortunately we’re allowed to drop one round.”

Todd has been a revelation since he burst onto the Irish road racing scene just under a year ago at the Skerries 100.

He made a spontaneous decision to compete at the event after his plans to contest a full season in the British Superstock 600 series hit the rocks.

Todd instantly made an impression at the County Dublin circuit, claiming three fourth places.

Top six results at Walderstown were followed by two runner-up finishes at Armoy and the Dundrod 150 meetings, convincing team boss Burrows to give Todd a run out on his machines at the East Coast Festival at Killalane.

From there, Burrows moved to sign Todd for 2018 and the partnership has proven highly successful so far.

The ex-racer turned team owner will have a rider entered at the Southern 100 for the first time in four years.

The last time Burrows’ team competed at the event was in 2014, when Manx rider Dan Kneen claimed four podiums from five starts.

Sadly, Dan was tragically killed in a crash during TT practice on Wednesday, May 30 and Burrows once again paid tribute to the 30-year-old.

“Many thanks to the Southern 100 club for making this possible so that Davey can make his first appearance at the Billown circuit.

“I personally have many good memories from riding with the club, having won a Superbike race on this circuit back in 2009 the day after the TT.

“The last time the team took part in the Southern was 2014 with Dan Kneen, when we achieved four podiums from five starts; on that note Dan will be sorely missed at the 2018 event.”