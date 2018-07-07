DAY THREE: Latest from the Irish Open - Regular updates from Ballyliffin

The race to catch clubhouse leaders, Ryan Fox, Matthieu Pavon and Erik Van Rooven began early at Ballyliffin on Saturday morning.

Among the early starters were Portrush's Graeme McDowell who had started the day in joint 51st position on level par.

He soon found his rhythm and made birdies on the par four third and par three fifth. But a bogey on nine saw him turn at one under.

A bogey on 11 had him back at par.

Rory McIlroy who finished one-under for his first two rounds, made a terrific start with a birdie at the first, but he was back at one under by the second with a bogey on the par four.

Defending champion Jon Rahm made four birdies in the first five holes to put him right in serious contention.

Graeme McDowell starts his third day at the Irish Open

The leaders are due to tee off at around 1pm.

LATEST: UPDATE

McDowell looked to be heading for a level round, but he bogeyed his last to leave him one over for the day.

England's Andy Sullivan came in with a seven under 65 to support the thoughts the Glashedy Links did have a big score on it and set the early clubhouse target on six under overall.

Paul Dunne who finish his day level par and one over for the tournament after day three

Rahm began the third round seven shots off the lead shared by Ryan Fox, Matthieu Pavon and Erik van Rooyen, but slashed his deficit to just two thanks to a brilliant front nine of 30.

The world number five birdied four of the first five holes and recovered from a bogey on the seventh by holing from 30 feet across the green on the next for another birdie.

And the 23-year-old then made the most of a slice of luck on the ninth, where his approach to the green took a favourable bounce off the slope of a bunker and set up a sixth birdie of the day from five feet.

Rahm was on five under by the 15th hole, His round to that point included six birdies with a bogey on seven his only blemish on the front nine.

Jon Rahm hit six birdies on the front nine during his third round at the Irish open

It was another mixed bag for McIlroy having opeedn with a birdie he had a bogey on the second and although he had birdies on four and six, a bogey on seven and nine took him into the turn level par. He parred the 10th and 11th.

Ireland's Paul Dunne, one of the early starters, finished level par for the day and one over for the tournament.

Rain began to come in for the final groupings heading out of the course and it was interesting to see how that could impact on the scores.