Derek Sheils and Davey Todd among early entries for Cookstown 100

The countdown is on to the KDM Hire Cookstown 100 in April with Derek Sheils among the early entries on the Cookstown B.E. Racing Suzuki.

Dublin rider Sheils has been the man to meet in the feature class around the narrow Orritor course in Co Tyrone in recent years, winning the headline race on the Burrows Suzuki in 2016 and 2017.

Skerries rider Michael Sweeney is also entered for the opening Irish national roads meeting of the new season, which takes place on Saturday, April 28.

English rider Davey Todd is a fascinating newcomer to the event after signing for John Burrows’ team over the winter and the former British Superstock 600 frontrunner will attract plenty of interest as he gears up for his first full season between the hedges.

Popular Czech duo Michal Dokoupil and Veronika Hankocyova are also set to make their annual trip over for the event, when Dokoupil will be aiming to make amends after ruling himself out of the meeting last year following a crash on his 600cc machine.

Entries have also been received from French riders Morgan Govignon and Nicolas Pautet, Canadian Mel Gantly, Austrian Chris Eder and Kenny Hinks from Germany.

However, perhaps the most intriguing overseas rider due to tackle the 2.1-mile course for the first time is New Zealand’s Daniel Mettram, who ride a Kawasaki Supertwin and 600 Yamaha for Billy McKinstry.

The Northern Ireland team owner has displayed a keen eye for talent over the years and Mettram is certainly a rider to keep an eye on this season.

Work is currently ongoing to extend the race paddock area, which will be completed in time for opening practice on Friday, April 27.

Competitors have been reminded that entries will close on March 31. Entry forms and regulations are available for download now at www.cookstown100/downloads.