Annual Jordan Scott Memorial tournament

Last weekend the CYFC annual seven-a-side competition, the Jordan Scott Memorial Tournament, took place at the Mid Ulster Sports Arena with over 30 teams attending from all over Northern Ireland.

On May 4th, 2014 the club lost one of its young players, Jordan Scott, as result of Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy, and this tournament is now an annual event in the CYFC calendar in memory of Jordan, who was a talented player and despite his illness was always keen to impress and secure his position within the team.

U11 Plate Winners Moyola Youth

Saturday Results were as follows: 2009 U9s Cup Winners Dungannon United Youth; 2009 U9s Plate Winners CYFC; 2008 U10s Cup Winners Dungannon United Youth; 2008 U10s Plate Winners Ballymoney Athletic; 2007 U11s Cup Winners Dungannon United Youth; 2007 U11s Plate Winners Moyola; 2006 U12s Cup Winners Derry Colts; 2006 U12s Plate Winners CYFC; CYFC U8s took part in the The Jordan Scott Perpetual Cup.

A big thank you to sponsors Steelweld Fabrications Ltd and our trophy and medal sponsors Embroiderus Ireland Limited and Warwick Picture Framing.

The club would also like to thank all the organising committee who made this all happen. Thanks also to Mervin Hunter of The Pit Stop for catering, Paul Ices and of course the MUSA staff who helped the club so much.