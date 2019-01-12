Ballymena United: David Jeffrey calls for rapid response against Dungannon Swifts

Fresh from their County Antrim Shield semi-final loss to Linfield, Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey wants his players to bounce back at home to Dungannon Swifts.

Jeffrey is expecting a tough test against the Stangmore Park men.

Dungannon Swifts boss Kris Lindsay. Pic by PressEye Ltd.

“We put the defeat to the side and move on,” he insisted. “We now have a really tough game against Dungannon on Saturday.

“The last time we played them, it was Kris Lindsay’s early days.

“It was a game we should and could have won comfortably if we had taken our chances, unfortunately, we didn’t do so.

“Dungannon are coming to us off a great run, having beaten Glentoran in the league and knocking Cliftonville out of the Irish Cup, they have been highly impressive.

“We’ve got to dust ourselves down, have a head count - because we have a number of players carrying knocks - and get on with it.”

As for Swifts, boss Kris Lindsay is hoping his side can continue their recent good form,

Swifts have had two impressive victories on the road and Lindsay would love for that form to continue at the Showgrounds.

“It’s another massive game for us, they just keep coming thick and fast, but it’s coming on the back of two good results, both away from home and both good victories,” he insisted. “So, yes, it’s another big away game but if we can continue the form that we have shown over the last two games then we are in with a wee chance.

“Over the Christmas period we had a good draw against Glenavon and then we had a really disappointing performance and result against Ards, so it was important that we turned it a wee bit around in the New Year and we have done that.

“To be fair ,in both games we have been excellent, so it’s a matter to see if we can keep that sort of form going over the next number of weeks because we obviously have Ballymena on Saturday and then we have a few more tough games against sides in the top six to come.”

Lindsay also confirmed that he has virtually a fully-fit squad to choose from, with only Corey McMullan still missing because of a groin problem.