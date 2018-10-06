CIARAN O’CONNOR: Warrenpoint Town off bottom spot as Dungannon Swifts sink

Ciaran O’Connor goals across the start and end of play helped cement Warrenpoint Town’s recent resurgence and complete a climb off the bottom of the Danske Bank Premiership standings.

Having suffered defeats across each of the first six games, victory by 2-0 over Dungannon Swifts now puts Stephen McDonnell’s side on a four-match unbeaten run.

Dungannon Swifts manager Kris Lindsay. Pic by PressEye Ltd.

In contrast, Kris Lindsay’s hopes of a sparkling start to home life in the Stangmore Park dug-out suffered a setback with a performance which failed to fire into life overall plus featured the double blow of both a Daniel Hughes penalty miss and David Armstrong red card.

On four minutes, goalkeeper Alex Moore lacked distance with a clearance - with the alert O’Connor heading down, slipping the ball beyond Chris Hegarty and slotting home for a composed finish.

Warrenpoint came close to a second goal soon after as Marc Griffin’s header was blocked on the line by Mark Patton.

Town goalkeeper Aaron McCarey pulled off a fine acrobatic save to tip away a looping Hughes shot.

McCarey then left Hughes frustrated past the half-hour mark with a penalty save - after Eamon Scannell’s handball off a Douglas Wilson free-kick.

The Swifts’ problems increased in the final stages when a trip on O’Connor led to Armstrong’s late dismissal for a second bookable offence and the Warrenpoint striker secured victory from the spot at the second time of asking, his attempt initially bouncing off post and Moore.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Moore, Hegarty, Wilson, Armstrong, Hughes, McMullan (Harpur, 46), McElroy, O’Rourke, Patton (Teggart, 61), Lowe, Campbell (Clucas, 11).

Subs (not used): Addis, Dykes, Burke, Smyth.

WARRENPOINT TOWN: McCarey, Hughes, Norton, Kelly, Griffin (Donnelly, 72), McGrandles, O’Sullivan, McCaffrey (J.Lynch, 60), Watters, Scannell (M.Lynch, 82), O’Connor.

Subs (not used): Turker, Halfpenny, Magowan.

Referee: Tony Clarke.