CIARAN O’CONNOR: Warrenpoint Town off bottom spot as Dungannon Swifts sink

Warrenpoint Town manager Stephen McDonnell. Pic by Pacemaker.
Ciaran O’Connor goals across the start and end of play helped cement Warrenpoint Town’s recent resurgence and complete a climb off the bottom of the Danske Bank Premiership standings.

Having suffered defeats across each of the first six games, victory by 2-0 over Dungannon Swifts now puts Stephen McDonnell’s side on a four-match unbeaten run.

Dungannon Swifts manager Kris Lindsay. Pic by PressEye Ltd.

In contrast, Kris Lindsay’s hopes of a sparkling start to home life in the Stangmore Park dug-out suffered a setback with a performance which failed to fire into life overall plus featured the double blow of both a Daniel Hughes penalty miss and David Armstrong red card.

On four minutes, goalkeeper Alex Moore lacked distance with a clearance - with the alert O’Connor heading down, slipping the ball beyond Chris Hegarty and slotting home for a composed finish.

Warrenpoint came close to a second goal soon after as Marc Griffin’s header was blocked on the line by Mark Patton.

Town goalkeeper Aaron McCarey pulled off a fine acrobatic save to tip away a looping Hughes shot.

McCarey then left Hughes frustrated past the half-hour mark with a penalty save - after Eamon Scannell’s handball off a Douglas Wilson free-kick.

The Swifts’ problems increased in the final stages when a trip on O’Connor led to Armstrong’s late dismissal for a second bookable offence and the Warrenpoint striker secured victory from the spot at the second time of asking, his attempt initially bouncing off post and Moore.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Moore, Hegarty, Wilson, Armstrong, Hughes, McMullan (Harpur, 46), McElroy, O’Rourke, Patton (Teggart, 61), Lowe, Campbell (Clucas, 11).

Subs (not used): Addis, Dykes, Burke, Smyth.

WARRENPOINT TOWN: McCarey, Hughes, Norton, Kelly, Griffin (Donnelly, 72), McGrandles, O’Sullivan, McCaffrey (J.Lynch, 60), Watters, Scannell (M.Lynch, 82), O’Connor.

Subs (not used): Turker, Halfpenny, Magowan.

Referee: Tony Clarke.