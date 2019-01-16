Coleraine snap up Cormac Burke from Dungannon Swifts

Coleraine have completed the signing of Cormac Burke from Dungannon Swifts.

The winger joins on a two-and-a-half year contract and goes straight into the matchday panel for Friday night's trip to Ards.

The 25-year-old, who was also also on the books of Ipswich Town, Derry City and Institute, will team up again with manager Rodney McAree after working together at Stangmore Park.

Burke becomes McAree's fourth signing since taking over at The Showgrounds.

"I'm over the moon to have Cormac on board," McAree told the club's official website.

"Cormac has plenty of ability and needed a new challenge to kick start his career.

"I have no doubt that he will fit in well with the rest of the changing room and I'm looking forward to working with him again."

The Bannsiders are also being linked with a move for Glentoran winger Dylan Davidson.

The 19-year-old has netted three goals in 19 appearances for the Glens this term.

McAree is believed to be an admirer of the former Preston man with a pre-contract agreement an option for the player who is out of contract in the summer.

However, the Showgrounds outfit may try and bring the player in during this window.