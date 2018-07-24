Comeback win for County Down sends them top

John Bailie’s County Down completed a dramatic fightback in Portstewart, last night.

In a feisty affair, Down found themselves 2-0 down at half-time to Ichifuna with the Japanese side dominating possession.

But Down fought back to claim a 3-2 victory, with Adam Carroll pulling one back before Jake Corbett equalised with a stunning free-kick. Just when it looked like the game was set for a draw, Carroll scored his second of the night controversial circumstances.

As the ball hit the net, the referee’s assistant raised his flag, but the referee still awarded the goal. There was some argy-bargy on the full-time whistle, with an Ichifuna coach sent from the field of play.

The dramatic win means Down top Group C with four points, ahead of both the Japanese club and Newcastle United who are both on three points. The Magpies defeated Chilean side Desportes Iquique 1-0 in Ballymoney.

County Armagh also tasted success when they defeat New Zealanders Otago 4-0 at the Coleraine Showgrounds. Jack Scott, Rioghan Crawford, Curtis Hallisey and Adam Wright were on target for the orchard county.

However, Italian side Serie B select are the favourites to progress from Group following their 5-0 win over First Choice Soccer.

Holders County Antrim bounced back from Monday’s disappointing defeat GO Audax with a 5-0 win over County Fermanagh. It was Antrim’s second win of the day over Fermanagh, with the Under 15s winning a Junior fixture between the two sides 3-0.

Also in Group E, Stephen Small’s gang of last-minute gather-ups continue to defy the odds with a 0-0 draw against GO Audax. If the National Select defeat Antrim today and reach the semi-finals it will go down as one of the most remarkable stories in SuperCup history. The local team were pulled together on Sunday, after Spartak Moscow’s dropped out of the tournament.

In Group A, French side Vendee recorded a 2-0 win over American tourists Global Premier Soccer at the Riada in Ballymoney. In the same group, Canadian side Edmonton defeated Londonderry 2-1 at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

In Group B, former champions Right To Dream look good for the semi-finals. The defeated County Tyrone 3-0 at Seahaven in Portstewart. Club America, another side who have tasted success in the Premier section, also won. The Mexicans defeated Glaswegians Patrick Thistle 2-0 at the Riada in Ballymoney.

Wednesday’s Fixtures

PREMIER

Serie B Select v Otago, Scroggy Rd, Limavady, 2pm

Newcastle United v Ichifuna, The Warren, Portstewart, 3pm

First Choice Soccer v Co Armagh, Parker Avenue, Portrush, 4pm

Right to Dream v Club America, Riada Stadium, Ballymoney, 5pm

Vendee v FC Edmonton, Scroggy Road, Limavady,5pm

GO Audax v Co Fermanagh, Clough, 5pm

Desportes Iquique v Co Down, Broughshane 5pm

Global Premier Soccer v Co Londonderry, Riada Stadium, Ballymoney, 7pm

National Select NI v Co Antrim, Scroggy Road, Limavady, 7pm

Partick Thistle v Co Tyrone, Showgrounds, Ballymena, 7pm

JUNIOR

Colina v Co Armagh, Clough, Noon

Chivas v Co Fermanagh, Anderson Park, Coleraine, Noon

Charlton Athletic v Cherry Orchard, Castlerock, 1pm

Strikers v Co Tyrone, Broughshane, 1.30pm

Leeds United v Dundalk Schools, Riada, Ballymoney, 2pm

Global Premier Soccer v Co Down, Clough, 3pm

Plymouth Argyle v Co Antrim, Castlerock, 3pm

Southampton v North Dublin SL, Anderson Park, Coleraine, 3pm

Rangers v Co Londonderry, Showgrounds, Coleraine, 5pm

Manchester United v Club NI, Seahaven, Portstewart, 6pm

MINOR

Dungannon Swifts v West Ham United, Ulster University, Coleraine, 11am

Glenavon v St Johnstone, Ulster University, Coleraine, 11.30am

Portadown v Coleraine, Ulster University, Coleraine, Noon

Linfield v Glentoran, Ulster University, Coleraine, 2pm

Bertie Peacock Youths v Ballinamallard United, Ulster University, Coleraine, 2.30pm

Greenisland v Reeds, Ulster University, Coleraine, 3pm