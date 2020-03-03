Dougie Wilson helps Dungannon Swifts leapfrog Ballymena United

A goal from Dougie Wilson gave Dungannon a narrow victory over Ballymena United.

The defender scored with a 23rd minute header as the Swifts won to overtake their opponents in the table.

Both sides made three changes from their weekend Irish Cup ties, which had resulted in contrasting fortunes.

Dungannon, who exited to Cliftonville, brought in Alan Teggart, Mark Patton and Kris Lowe.

Meanwhile, Ballymena, who won at Ballinamallard, had Kenneth Kane, Joe McCready and Kofi Balmer back.

The first chance came to Dungannon in the 20th minute when Patton crossed to Daniel Hughes, but he headed wide.

The Swifts took the lead three minutes later.

They were awarded a free-kick and Patton’s delivery was on the money, picking out Wilson who headed in from close range.

A poor back pass then gave Hughes a chance, but he was denied by the goalkeeper.

Dungannon continued to threaten and a nice move from a free-kick resulted in a shot from Shane McGinty that was touched wide.

Joe McCready could have levelled for the Sky Blues eight minutes into the second half.

A terrific cross from the left was turned into the path of the striker, but his snapshot was parried behind by Sam Johnston.

Ballymena saw more of the ball as the second half progressed but struggled to create clear-cut chances.

Wilson, his goal aside, was influential alongside Dylan King in the home back line as the Swifts held on for the three points.

DGN SWIFTS: Johnston, Coyle, King, Wilson, Teggart, McGinty, Smyth, Lowe, Patton (Campbell, 90), Carvill, Hughes (Waide, 36)

Subs not used: Byrne, Redman, McGinley, Brennan, Keke

BALLYMENA: Ross Glendinning, Reece Glendinning, Addis, Whiteside, McCullough, Knowles (Owens, 78), Balmer, Kelly, K Kane (Winchester, 60), McCready, Lecky

Subs not used: Williamson, A Kane, Burns, Warnock, Lewis

Referee: Christopher Morrison