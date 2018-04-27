Dungannon Swifts and Ards each with one eye on the future

Dungannon Swifts trip to Ards on Saturday may be the proverbial dead rubber with both sides nothing really to play for.

But it will signal the end for one of the Swifts’ legends.

Ards manager Colin Nixon. Pic by INPHO

Terry Fitzpatrick said his goodbyes to Stangmore Park after 25 years last Saturday.

This weekend he brings the curtain down on his Irish League career.

“I was in the great position of giving ‘Choka’ his senior debut, but I’m not going to say how long ago that was,” said Dungannon assistant boss Terry McCrory.

“What can I say about Terry that hasn’t already been said? He’ll always be held in the highest regard.

“He put in another great shift last Saturday and sometimes you wonder is he retiring a wee bit too soon.

“It has been a great season for him to finish on though with us winning the League Cup.

“It was great to see him up lifting the trophy with Ryan Harpur on that memorable day.”

As Fitzpatrick calls time on his career one young Swift is just starting out on his.

Rhys Campbell is making a big impression at Stangmore Park.

He notched his first senior goal in the 4-2 win over Warrenpoint Town last week and penned three-year contract with the club during the week.

The talented young player is hoping to follow in Fitzpatrick’s footsteps having also come through the ranks at the club.

“I started Dungannon United youth at the age of 11 and my aim was one day to be playing for Dungannon Swifts and finally now I am doing that,” he said.

“Overall I personally would like to say a huge credit goes to the coaches and managers for always believing in my ability over the years, for that I am eternally grateful.”

Ards have one eye on the future also as they blooded a very young side against Ballinamallard United last week.

“All our players were 24 or under. Early on I was thinking did I do the right thing playing them, but it’s a great learning curve and experience for them,” said boss Colin Nixon.