Dungannon Swifts appoint Peter Kennedy as first team coach

Dungannon Swifts new manager Kris Lindsay has finalised his backroom staff with the addition of former Irish League player Peter Kennedy, as First Team Coach.

Manager Kris Lindsay said: “I’m delighted to welcome Peter as part of my backroom staff.

“He comes with a massive amount of experience in the game both professionally and locally.

“He will work closely with myself and Chris to impart that knowledge and professionalism on the players and I’m delighted to have him on board and complete my backroom team.”