Dungannon Swifts complete signing of James Ferrin

Dungannon Swifts have completed the signing of defender James Ferrin from Glentoran.

Manager Kris Lindsay is thrilled to have secured the services of the 29-year-old.

“I’m delighted to have James on board, he’s came in and he’s signed an 18 month contract," he said.

"It gives us great options at right back and centre half. It adds a little bit of competition to the squad.

"James is a good character he’ll fit right into the dressing room. I’m looking forward to seeing him play and looking forward to him fulfilling his potential with Dungannon.

"James will be brought straight into the squad for the game against Cliftonville, on Saturday, at Stangmore Park.”

Ferrin, who spent two-and-half years at The Oval, is looking forward to getting started with the Swifts.

“Dungannon Swifts Football Club is a Club with great ambitions, to be in the top six of Irish League Football.

"For me it’s about getting back playing regular football and enjoying it.

"After speaking to many people and many good friends, I know Dungannon is a really well ran Club, very professional Club and one that is really looking to kick on.

"There’s a good bunch of lads here and I think I’ll fit in well. I think my football ability will suit Dungannon, to help them progress and to keep the momentum going, start winning more games, secure this year and push on next year.

"I’ve big intentions to kick on going forward and I’m really looking forward to getting started!”