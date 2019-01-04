Dungannon Swifts: Contract boost as Daniel Hughes pens fresh deal

Daniel Hughes has offered Dungannon Swifts a boost entering the weekend Irish Cup commitments by signing a contract extension.

The striker is now tied to the Danske Bank Premiership club until 2021 and becomes the third first-team player to put pen to paper in recent weeks, following fresh agreements with Chris Hegarty and Seanan Clucas.

“I’m delighted to get Daniel signed on with a year’s extension until 2021,” said Swifts boss Kris Lindsay on the club’s official website ahead of the weekend visit to tackle Cliftonville in the Irish Cup fifth round. “He is a goal scorer and the type of quality that we need going forward so, as I say, I really am delighted to get the extension sorted.”

Hughes was quick to highlight the influence of Lindsay in his decision.

“I agreed to sign an extension to my current contract because I like the ideas that Kris (Lindsay) has regarding where he wants the club to go,” said Hughes in a club statement. “I feel that since I signed last year, I’ve settled in well and I want to be apart of what’s happening at the club over the next number of seasons.”

Lindsay has also confirmed loan plans for two of the club’s young players - with Lee Upton and Caolin Coyle both heading out “to get competitive gametime and experience under their belts which will stand them in great stead in the future”, according to Lindsay.

Coyle has also agreed fresh terms to commit to the Swifts until 2020.