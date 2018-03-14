DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Harpur handed three-match ban after League Cup final red card

Ryan Harpur will serve a three-match ban from Monday following his red card in Dungannon Swifts’ BetMcLean League Cup final triumph over Ballymena United.

Harpur was sent off in the showpiece final at Windsor Park on February 17.

It is understood the Swifts’ appeal was based on article 1.9.2 of the Irish Football Association disciplinary code that states the committee shall have power “to rectify obvious errors in the referee’s disciplinary decision”.

However, a statement from the Irish FA Disciplinary Committee following tonight’s hearing confirmed that “having heard from the parties and considered all the evidence, including footage supplied by both parties, concluded that the Dungannon’s challenge did not meet the standard required – ie that a clear and obvious error had been made. The challenge was therefore not upheld. This is subject to the usual right of appeal”.

Harpur went on to represent the Swifts against Ballinamallard United in the next Danske Bank Premiership fixture following his cup final red.

That league appearance led to an appeal by Ballinamallard - but Harpur was deemed clear to play due to the pending outcome of the Swifts’ protest against the cup dismissal.