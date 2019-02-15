Dungannon Swifts: Kris Lindsay keen to maintain momentum as Warrenpoint target continued recovery

Dungannon Swifts boss Kris Lindsay, having masterminded significant short-term strides with two key wins inside three days, will tonight turn his focus to a step forward in the club’s long-term growth.

The tussle between Lindsay’s on-song Swifts and a Warrenpoint Town panel attracting plaudits under the guidance of another promising young manager in Stephen McDonnell stands as an enticing clash - with victory promoting the winning side closer to the Europa League play-off positions.

Warrenpoint manager Stephen McDonnell.

European qualification for either Danske Bank Premiership outfit would mark a major boost given the limited resources at both provincial outfits.

The Swifts return home following Monday’s Irish Cup defeat of Glenavon aiming to repeat the success at Stangmore Park last weekend over defending Premiership champions Crusaders.

Back-to-back clean sheets on the path to single-goal triumphs offer former centre-back Lindsay particular satisfaction.

“You’ve got to keep the back door shut, first and foremost, to give that opportunity to win games of football,” said Lindsay. “That’s now two clean sheets in a row and we took one chance last Saturday then another on Monday.

“We build from the back with players prepared to work hard for each other but also show quality when we have the ball.

“It’s a very short turnaround from a Saturday to a Monday for part-time players but the focus is on recovery leading up to another big game against Warrenpoint.

“There was a buzz from the Crusaders win going into Monday then a first-half goal at Glenavon maybe energised us.

“We’ve a decent squad, not massive but with quality and boys able to step in and do jobs.

“We want to carry forward this momentum, with the boys fresh and excited about playing in big games, especially on this run of form.

“But Warrenpoint have excellent, powerful players and Stevie has them playing good football.”

Warrenpoint arrive off a similar demanding schedule as the Swifts - having also enjoyed Irish Cup progress on Monday - but keen to get back on track across the league following the weekend 5-0 reverse to Glentoran.

“It was a hiding but to bounce back on Monday was important, not just in terms of reaching the quarter-finals but with the quick timing of the response,” said McDonnell. “To go basically 48 hours later from losing 5-0 to win allowed us to get that Glentoran situation out of our system.

“We made a number of changes and the reaction was excellent.

“We made a good start overall to the New Year, in terms of results and business, so maybe the Glentoran result comes as a rap on the knuckles.

“We have the Mid-Ulster Cup final coming up, an Irish Cup quarter-final and go into the Dungannon game knowing victory would put us alongside Glentoran.

“I feel it is different to the early part of the season when we had new players coming in.

“We are now two-thirds into the season so a lot of work has gone in to this point and we should find it easier to bounce back from setbacks.

“Dungannon are flying but we must refocus our efforts and relish the opportunity to go above them in the table with one game fewer played.”