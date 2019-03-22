Dungannon Swifts: Kris Lindsay seeking home comfort against Linfield

Having gained massive strides to steer Dungannon Swifts off bottom spot in the standings, Kris Lindsay’s focus has turned to the small margins in pursuit of seventh.

Lindsay’s transition from coach to manager has featured significant steps since swapping Glenavon for Stangmore Park.

Linfield manager David Healy. Pic by INPHO.

Defeat to Glenavon, Lindsay’s former club, on Saturday led to a setback in the tussle with Glentoran for seventh spot.

Now Lindsay will face Linfield - a club with which he enjoyed so many highlights as a player - searching for home comfort.

However, Lindsay is aware the closing stages of the campaign could prove defined by the minor details that make a major difference.

“Overall, we were disappointed on Saturday but it’s a lesson of what can happen when we don’t take our chances,” said Lindsay. “We cannot dwell on it now with six massive games left to try and secure seventh.

“We will take heart from that second-half performance and the positives overall.

“We have the next three games at home so that’s important to make any Stangmore Park advantage count.

“Josh Daniels put away a Glenavon chance after we had some big moments and that settled the game.

“You can analyse every goal conceded or moment missed and it’s important for us to now learn and move forward.

“From my first game, at Mourneview Park back in September, you can see the differences but it’s a work-in-progress and we want to keep ticking in the right direction then look to rebuild.

“We had to make the changes at half-time due to injury with Seanan Clucas and Jarlath O’Rourke off but I thought Johnny Lafferty was excellent, big and strong causing Glenavon problems.

“Rhys Campbell came in and added energy so was bright then later, when Dougie Wilson went off with his head injury, Cahal McGinty came on and did really well against Glenavon’s experienced midfield.

“It’s a squad game and you need to look to your bench so it shows we’ve a decent squad, with still players to come back.

“Linfield will be a massive game live on BBC Northern Ireland, with that exposure great for the league to push it to a wider audience.

“We need to perform to similar levels, if not better than Glenavon, so we have to give it a go towards trying to catch Glentoran in seventh.”

Linfield also suffered a recent reverse at Glenavon - but bounced back with a weekend win over Institute to protect top spot in the title race.

“Credit, they kept plugging away and you’ve got to think positively with the players we have that someone is going to open it up,” said Linfield boss David Healy on the club’s official website. “Coming off the back of tough games away to Crusaders and Glenavon, we certainly deserved to win the game and got our just rewards.

“The players went about it in a very professional manner.

“We’ve been down twice to Dungannon Swifts so know how difficult it can be.

“It’s another three points up for grabs and we need a big Linfield performance.

“The attitude and mentality must be right.

“The players are aware there is so much to play for but right down the spine we’ve guys who have been there and done it.”