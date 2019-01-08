Dungannon Swifts: Kris Lindsay snaps up former Republic of Ireland youth international Evan Moran

Dungannon Swifts boss Kris Lindsay has added former Republic of Ireland youth international Evan Moran to his Stangmore Park squad.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper previously spent time on the books of West Bromwich Albion and Bray Wanderers.

“I’m delighted to have Evan on board,” said Lindsay on the club’s official website. “He’s a young goalkeeper but has experience and played a few games for Bray Wanderers, last season in the League of Ireland.

“Hopefully, Alex (Moore) and Evan can push each other forward and battle it out for the number one spot.

“It should be great competition for them as they are both young, exciting and very talented prospects.”

Moran was full of praise for the Swifts set-up.

“I got a phone call from Kris asking me was I interested in coming up to training,” he said. “I jumped at the chance as I’d heard good things about Dungannon.

“I came down last week and took part in a training session, I loved the set-up, I loved the training and I really feel it’s a great club to get involved with. “I’m looking forward to getting down to playing games and see where the rest of the season takes us.”