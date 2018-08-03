DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Rodney McAree ready for new-look Ballymena United

Dungannon Swifts boss Rodney McAree admits he is unsure what Ballymena United side he will be facing this Saturday, writes StevenCrawford.

The Sky Blues have had a major overhaul this summer with no fewer than nine new arrivals at The Showgrounds.

McAree revealed the Swifts have done their scouting work on Ballymena in pre-season, but are still no clearer as to who will be lining out against them at Stangmore.

“Obviously David (Jeffrey) has brought in a few new faces over the summer, so it will be a completely different side we face this season,” said McAree.

“We have gone and watched a few of their pre-season games, but unfortunately in most games the team was pretty much completely changed in either half.

“But listen that’s just the way it is, we know the players who have been brought in, and we know what they are capable of so we will prepare accordingly.”

McAree has been busy in the transfer market too bringing in five players - goalkeeper Alex Moore, defender Jack Dykes, midfielder Corey McMullan, and strikers Mark McAllister and Marcio Soares.

“Yeah I’m pleased with the business we have done,” he said.

“We always try to sign players who we believe are better than what we have.

“The lads who we have brought in have strengthened us through the spine of the team.

“Mark is an interesting one for us as we all know what he is capable of and he is coming back to his old stomping ground.

“He has worked very hard in pre-season, but the last thing we would do is put pressure on him and expect too much too soon.

“But we are in a good position up front now, better than we were this time last year when we played the first four months without a recognised striker.

“Daniel Hughes came in for us in January and has been excellent since.

“The signings of Mark and Marcio give us further options, which you need in this league.”