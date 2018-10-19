Dungannon Swifts secure midfield duo to professional deals

Teenage midfielders Oisin Smyth and Cahal McGinty have signed professional contracts with Dungannon Swifts.

Smyth has been on the books at Dungannon (Swifts & DUY) since he was 12 years old and McGinty has been part of the Club for the past two and a half years.

Swifts boss Kris Lindsay is delighted to have tied the exciting prospects down to professional deals.

“Oisin and Cahal are both excellent young players, who I’m delighted to get signed on professional deals," he said.

"It is a just reward for their attitude and application, and if they keep showing that desire to learn and progress as players, I have no doubt they both have big futures in the game.

"I must thank Dixie (Robinson), Jay (Willis), Terry (Fitzpatrick) and the rest of the development coaches for the great work they are doing with our young players and the club will reap the benefits of this in the years ahead.”

Both players are looking forward to the challenge ahead.

“I am very happy to sign my first professional contract with Dungannon Swifts," said Smyth. "I have been working towards this for a while, thankfully now I’ve got my opportunity and hopefully I can push on.

"I have been playing for Dungannon for a while now and I’m really enjoying it. It’s a fantastic club and I can’t wait to push forward!”

McGinty added: “I’m delighted to sign my first professional contract with Dungannon, I am looking forward to the new challenge and working under the new management!”