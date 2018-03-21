FOOTBALL: Cathcart’s Centra 2008 Tournament

It was another busy afternoon at Meadowbank on Saturday when we hosted our Cathcart’s Centra 2008 Tournament.

There was 24 teams competing from across the province, and thankfully the weather held up to make it a very enjoyable day for all.

Cookstown Youth who won the Blue Shield.

The winners from the day were: Red Cup - Linfield; Red Shield - Ballymoney; Blue Cup - Dungiven Celtic; Blue Shield - Cookstown Youth.

Organisers would like to take this opportunity to thank the following:

All the teams and supporters for coming down and competing in our tournament.

Meadowbank Sports Arena for their superb facilities and co-operation.

The Magherafelt Sky Blues team which took part in the tournament.

Rainey Old Boys Rugby Club for the use of their facilites.

Ryan Cathcart of Cathcart’s Centra for sponsoring the tournament.

The catering suppliers on the day.

Photographer Mickey McGrogan.

The Dungiven Celtic team who won the Blue Cup.

All our club volunteers on the day.