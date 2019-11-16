Fresh focus for Kris Lindsay after clean slate in Dungannon Swifts fixture list

Dungannon Swifts boss Kris Lindsay is banking that a break can help hit the reset button on a sequence of five successive league defeats.

The Swifts host Larne aiming to get back on track with the benefit of a fresh start off a free weekend.

“We gave the boys a Tuesday off and hopefully the change in routine overall will help the guys have a clean slate going into Larne,” said Lindsay. “When in the middle of a bad run it obviously affects confidence so the hope is a break can allow everyone a chance to refresh and refocus.

“The boys have been working really hard when in for sessions and on that Tuesday off everyone had a gym programme to complete away from the club.

“Also, Oisin McConville recently came in from Sporting Chance to talk to the group and let them know the support available to players if ever in need.

“So it’s been a productive period even without a game and now everyone is looking forward to the Larne match.”

David McDaid and his Larne team-mates tackle the Swifts fresh from Monday’s scoreless draw at home to Crusaders - with the striker anticipating another tough test.

“A home draw with Crusaders is certainly not the worst result for us,” said McDaid. “We now have a really difficult game against Dungannon Swifts coming up - no team gets an easy time at Stangmore Park.

“They are a good side with some excellent players and are well drilled by a good young manager.

“They held us to a scoreless draw at Inver Park, we found it difficult to break them down.

“This will be just as hard a game as we had on Monday night against the Crues.”