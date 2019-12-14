HOW IT HAPPENED: Ballymena United 3 Dungannon Swifts 2

Ballymena United secured victory following a thrilling second half at The Showgrounds as Andy McGrory's penalty kick proved decisive over Dungannon Swifts.
F-T: Ballymena United 3 Dungannon Swifts 2
92: YELLOW CARD (Ballymena United) - Addis
88: Taylor's curling free-kick is met at the back post inside a crowded area - possibly by Lowe - and the effort hits off the upright
86: YELLOW CARD (Ballymena United) - T.Kane
84: SUB (Dungannon Swifts) - Strain on for Patton
81: SUB (Ballymena United) - Re.Glendinning on for Knowles
80: SUB (Dungannon Swifts) - Taylor on for Redman
79: Dangerous curling free-kick by Carvill has Williamson showing strong hands to save inside the crowded box
76: Gallagher close to taking advantage of a defensive lapse by Ballymena but United recover to close down the threat
74: SUB (Ballymena United) - Kelly on for Harpur
73: SUB (Dungannon Swifts) - Devlin on for Fitzpatrick
70: GOAL - Ballymena United 3 (McGrory penalty) Dungannon Swifts 2
Morgan adjudged to have fouled Harpur in the area and McGrory makes no mistake from the penalty spot
68: A flying Friel connects with McGrory's cross but his header on the run drops past the post
63: GOAL - Ballymena United 2 (Knowles) Dungannon Swifts 2
Rapid response by Ballymena as Addis picks out Friel on the left and the low cross is steered in by Knowles' close-range finish
61: GOAL - Ballymena United 1 Dungannon Swifts 2 (Smyth)
Smyth feeds Gallagher and his cross is knocked back by Lowe for the supporting Smyth to find the top corner from outside the box
53: Gallagher twists and turns inside the penalty area to create space for the shot but Williamson is on hand to close down and block
H-T: Ballymena United 1 Dungannon Swifts 1
42: Morgan alert to race off his line and clear the danger before Friel could connect
24: GOAL - Ballymena United 1 Dungannon Swifts 1 (Smyth)
Patton meets Carvill's cross with his chest but the ball deflects off Williamson and the post, allowing Patton to cut it back for Smyth to slot home
13: McGrory's throw-in is flicked on by Lecky and Kane's speculative shot drifts just wide
10: Lecky finds McGrory and his pass is met on the run by Knowles but Morgan gets behind the low drive from the edge of the area
6: GOAL - Ballymena United 1 (Harpur) Dungannon Swifts 0
Ballymena pressure - including one penalty appeal and a Morgan save - leads to the opening goal as Harpur heads home McGrory's cross
BALLYMENA UNITED: Williamson, T.Kane, Addis, Harpur, Friel, Knowles, McCullough, McGrory, Balmer, Ervin, Lecky.
Subs: Ro.Glendinning, McGinty, K.Kane, Burns, Re.Glendinning, Kelly, Lavery.
DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Morgan, Byers, Redman, Wilson, Smyth, Teggart, Patton, Lowe, Carvill, Gallagher, Fitzpatrick.
Subs: Byrne, King, Taylor, McGuinness, Strain, Coyle, Devlin.
Referee: Ian McNabb.