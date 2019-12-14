HOW IT HAPPENED: Ballymena United 3 Dungannon Swifts 2

Ballymena United secured victory following a thrilling second half at The Showgrounds as Andy McGrory's penalty kick proved decisive over Dungannon Swifts.

F-T: Ballymena United 3 Dungannon Swifts 2

92: YELLOW CARD (Ballymena United) - Addis

88: Taylor's curling free-kick is met at the back post inside a crowded area - possibly by Lowe - and the effort hits off the upright

86: YELLOW CARD (Ballymena United) - T.Kane

84: SUB (Dungannon Swifts) - Strain on for Patton

81: SUB (Ballymena United) - Re.Glendinning on for Knowles

80: SUB (Dungannon Swifts) - Taylor on for Redman

79: Dangerous curling free-kick by Carvill has Williamson showing strong hands to save inside the crowded box

76: Gallagher close to taking advantage of a defensive lapse by Ballymena but United recover to close down the threat

74: SUB (Ballymena United) - Kelly on for Harpur

73: SUB (Dungannon Swifts) - Devlin on for Fitzpatrick

70: GOAL - Ballymena United 3 (McGrory penalty) Dungannon Swifts 2

Morgan adjudged to have fouled Harpur in the area and McGrory makes no mistake from the penalty spot

68: A flying Friel connects with McGrory's cross but his header on the run drops past the post

63: GOAL - Ballymena United 2 (Knowles) Dungannon Swifts 2

Rapid response by Ballymena as Addis picks out Friel on the left and the low cross is steered in by Knowles' close-range finish

61: GOAL - Ballymena United 1 Dungannon Swifts 2 (Smyth)

Smyth feeds Gallagher and his cross is knocked back by Lowe for the supporting Smyth to find the top corner from outside the box

53: Gallagher twists and turns inside the penalty area to create space for the shot but Williamson is on hand to close down and block

H-T: Ballymena United 1 Dungannon Swifts 1

42: Morgan alert to race off his line and clear the danger before Friel could connect

24: GOAL - Ballymena United 1 Dungannon Swifts 1 (Smyth)

Patton meets Carvill's cross with his chest but the ball deflects off Williamson and the post, allowing Patton to cut it back for Smyth to slot home

13: McGrory's throw-in is flicked on by Lecky and Kane's speculative shot drifts just wide

10: Lecky finds McGrory and his pass is met on the run by Knowles but Morgan gets behind the low drive from the edge of the area

6: GOAL - Ballymena United 1 (Harpur) Dungannon Swifts 0

Ballymena pressure - including one penalty appeal and a Morgan save - leads to the opening goal as Harpur heads home McGrory's cross

BALLYMENA UNITED: Williamson, T.Kane, Addis, Harpur, Friel, Knowles, McCullough, McGrory, Balmer, Ervin, Lecky.

Subs: Ro.Glendinning, McGinty, K.Kane, Burns, Re.Glendinning, Kelly, Lavery.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Morgan, Byers, Redman, Wilson, Smyth, Teggart, Patton, Lowe, Carvill, Gallagher, Fitzpatrick.

Subs: Byrne, King, Taylor, McGuinness, Strain, Coyle, Devlin.

Referee: Ian McNabb.